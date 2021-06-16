InvestDigital Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $337,766.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $464,182.89 and $337,766.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, InvestDigital has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00023494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.12 or 0.00768719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00083547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.72 or 0.07753038 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital (IDT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 123,405,547 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

