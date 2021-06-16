Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 13th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ EYES traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,651,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,043,224. Second Sight Medical Products has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 874.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 339,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

