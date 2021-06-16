Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Down 20.4% in May

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 512,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the May 13th total of 643,800 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 606,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
GRIL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 298,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,182. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48. Muscle Maker has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRIL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Muscle Maker in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Muscle Maker during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Muscle Maker during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
