Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Up 45.5% in May

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the May 13th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Foresight Autonomous stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,028. Foresight Autonomous has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $303.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the first quarter valued at about $7,651,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Foresight Autonomous in the first quarter worth about $858,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Foresight Autonomous by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 85,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Foresight Autonomous in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry. It develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. The company offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.