Zacks Investment Research Lowers Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Hold

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

FWONK has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Formula One Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. 813,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after buying an additional 28,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after acquiring an additional 112,011 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after buying an additional 255,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

