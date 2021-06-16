Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Cogent Communications posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In related news, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $180,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,936. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,356,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,262,000 after purchasing an additional 631,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,663,000 after purchasing an additional 490,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,692,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,814,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $77.73. 150,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,332. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 229.42 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.79. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

