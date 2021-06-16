NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.17 billion-6.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.50 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. KeyCorp raised their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $659.83.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $712.41. 7,594,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,635,944. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $622.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $356.00 and a twelve month high of $721.58. The stock has a market cap of $443.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,414 shares of company stock worth $59,176,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

