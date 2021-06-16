ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONTF shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 261,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,891. ON24 has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

