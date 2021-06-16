$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $10.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

PEG stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $61.23. 2,184,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,706. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.28. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,551. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 193,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

