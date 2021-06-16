Veritaseum (VERI) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $68.90 million and $6,302.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for approximately $32.05 or 0.00082895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00061123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.46 or 0.00766780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00083581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.34 or 0.07752530 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

VERI is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

