-$0.07 EPS Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

Shares of COUP traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.03. 660,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,567. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $58,987,392.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,970 shares of company stock worth $31,031,827 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at about $456,732,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $423,560,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in Coupa Software by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,394,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

