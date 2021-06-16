Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Drops By 32.8%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the May 13th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRW. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $79,267,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,934,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,420,000 after buying an additional 872,307 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $49,562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10,410.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after buying an additional 645,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,047,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,441,000 after buying an additional 528,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRW traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.14. The company had a trading volume of 369,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,571. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $60.54.

