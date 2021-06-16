Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Drops By 25.9%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the May 13th total of 163,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 19,000 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,350,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,372,828.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 19,005 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $43,521.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,350,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,122,317.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 51,005 shares of company stock worth $116,201. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearOne by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ClearOne by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearOne by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLRO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 43,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,552. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $44.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.24 and a beta of 1.41.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.29%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ClearOne from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

