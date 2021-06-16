NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.890-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $574 million-584 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.20 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 227,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,793. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 116.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,102 shares of company stock worth $730,243 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

