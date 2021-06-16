Cream Finance Price Tops $167.14 (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $103.02 million and $5.82 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for about $167.14 or 0.00432091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00061140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.00765261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00083575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.05 or 0.07745481 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

