Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $66.03. 87,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,975. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $70.69. The company has a market capitalization of $935.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

