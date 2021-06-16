Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.89.

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBOE traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.33. 527,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $116.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.