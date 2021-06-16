STASIS EURO 1-Day Volume Reaches $208,033.00 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00003156 BTC on major exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $107.57 million and approximately $208,033.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00061140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.00765261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00083575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.05 or 0.07745481 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

