Minter Network (BIP) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $31.47 million and $44,469.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00060647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00146147 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00181865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.49 or 0.00934540 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,289,687,505 coins and its circulating supply is 4,084,477,938 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

