Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Takes $366,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,632 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.51. The company had a trading volume of 112,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,595. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.02. The company has a market capitalization of $175.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.