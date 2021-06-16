Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-4.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.06. 7,045,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,717,528. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.