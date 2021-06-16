PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives $284.03 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.03.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 7.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $616,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 53,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,992,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its stake in PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 64,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,542,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.82. 6,724,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,294,239. PayPal has a 12-month low of $161.66 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $315.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.99.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

