$0.58 EPS Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.59. The GEO Group reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet cut The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEO stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,787,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,846. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $893.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

