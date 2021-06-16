Ren (REN) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Ren has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001136 BTC on popular exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $438.46 million and $29.93 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00061019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.00764433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00083455 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042166 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

REN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.