Zacks: Analysts Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.00 Million

Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to post $30.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.34 million to $40.73 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 945.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $97.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.31 million to $118.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $172.48 million, with estimates ranging from $145.55 million to $234.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,956. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 315,852 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

BCRX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,292. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.65. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

