Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Update

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 845,300 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the May 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 935,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,151,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at about $7,568,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 77.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 508,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 17.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,085. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.78. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.60 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

