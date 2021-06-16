Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 819,800 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the May 13th total of 632,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.92. 325,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,409. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.64. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $165.76 and a fifty-two week high of $356.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $120,525,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after acquiring an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.