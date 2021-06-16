Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Express by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $166.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.56. The stock has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

