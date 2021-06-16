Aion Trading Down 9.5% This Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $86.50 million and $2.82 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,718.46 or 1.00014242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00036794 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00346013 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.32 or 0.00434791 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.73 or 0.00800065 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00074261 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,263,571 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.