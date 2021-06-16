Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DEA. Raymond James decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. 711,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.10.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $108,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,097,370 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after buying an additional 754,113 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

