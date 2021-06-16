Bytom Price Tops $0.0796 on Major Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0796 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $114.47 million and approximately $24.52 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.28 or 0.00437273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,684,667,362 coins and its circulating supply is 1,437,382,432 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

