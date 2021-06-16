Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-46.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.12 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-0.380 EPS.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 285,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,882. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.77. Ooma has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $510.40 million, a P/E ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,257,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,406.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $656,139.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,519 shares of company stock worth $2,662,174 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

