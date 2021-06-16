Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Critical Contrast

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Obsidian Energy and Antero Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Antero Resources 1 3 9 0 2.62

Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $7.80, suggesting a potential downside of 43.98%. Given Antero Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy -0.14% -0.13% -0.04% Antero Resources -27.95% 1.16% 0.54%

Volatility and Risk

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 4.75, indicating that its share price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Antero Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 1.09 -$576.07 million N/A N/A Antero Resources $3.49 billion 1.20 -$1.27 billion ($0.63) -22.11

Obsidian Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antero Resources.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Obsidian Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale. It also owned and operated 324 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 110 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor stations in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 652 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 540 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 42 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

