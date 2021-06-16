NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Short Interest Update

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the May 13th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 349,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,365,000 after buying an additional 238,964 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $79,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after acquiring an additional 413,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 112,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $11,031,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 475,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,479. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.44.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

