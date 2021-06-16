Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,540,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,418,264 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,932,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Oracle by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 206,082 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 32,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.03. 1,179,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,309,920. The stock has a market cap of $222.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock worth $625,629,100 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

