Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Up 49.3% in May

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 301,300 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the May 13th total of 201,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ POTX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.47. 133,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,245. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

