Gregory K. Hinckley Sells 1,179 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $37,091.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,146.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.81. 157,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.44. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after acquiring an additional 263,523 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,668 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,828,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

