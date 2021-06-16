Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.50 million-134.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.43 million.

PLAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.05. 1,943,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,988. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

