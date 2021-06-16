Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post $2.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $1.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $13.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $19.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $73.01 million, with estimates ranging from $23.48 million to $151.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALBO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after buying an additional 305,624 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 170,014 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,689,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 11.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 686,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after acquiring an additional 68,075 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.56. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

