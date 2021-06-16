CoinPoker Reaches Market Cap of $5.15 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $615.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00060795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00023517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00762695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00083411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.73 or 0.07717719 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

