Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.82 Million

Analysts expect that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will post sales of $431.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.05 million to $465.90 million. Express reported sales of $245.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Express by 3.6% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,275,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,226,000 after buying an additional 218,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Express by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after buying an additional 743,195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Express by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 1,060,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 607.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 2,141,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 76,849 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,932,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,615,631. Express has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $327.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.