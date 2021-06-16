Bank of Hawaii Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,770,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 297,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 201,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,193,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.48.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.75. 477,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,205,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.18, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

