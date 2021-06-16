Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.59. Compass Diversified reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CODI shares. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $634,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. 66,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,406. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -520.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.