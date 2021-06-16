Dawn Protocol Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.58 or 0.00006694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $171.40 million and $112,844.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.16 or 0.00761943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00083309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.78 or 0.07723526 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 66,320,693 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

