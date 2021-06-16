Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $262.52 million-282.37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.03 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.
NASDAQ:VIOT remained flat at $$8.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. 726,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,160. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $625.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
