Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $262.52 million-282.37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.03 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

NASDAQ:VIOT remained flat at $$8.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. 726,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,160. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $625.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

