KnoxFS (new) Price Tops $0.50 (KFX)

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. KnoxFS (new) has a market capitalization of $202,258.12 and $30,210.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KnoxFS (new) coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001286 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KnoxFS (new) has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KnoxFS (new) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00060725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00145878 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00182205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.35 or 0.00956703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,550.75 or 0.99855822 BTC.

About KnoxFS (new)

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 407,477 coins. KnoxFS (new)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

Buying and Selling KnoxFS (new)

