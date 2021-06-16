Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CFO Sells $492,750.00 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $492,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,503,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Julie Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00.

WSM stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,845. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

