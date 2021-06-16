Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the May 13th total of 5,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,023,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,703,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,627. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

