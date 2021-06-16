Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Short Interest Update

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 13th total of 144,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock remained flat at $$17.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 140,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,353. The firm has a market cap of $416.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $197,000. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

