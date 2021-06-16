Short Interest in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Decreases By 22.3%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 379,900 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the May 13th total of 488,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Opera by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Opera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opera by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. 7.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of OPRA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. 141,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.14. Opera has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a net margin of 98.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

